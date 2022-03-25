No vaccine passes needed at Waimakariri public venues from April 4

The Waimakariri District Council buildings. Photo: Facebook / Passive Fire Protection Applicators

Vaccine passes will no longer be required at Waimakariri District Council public venues and facilities from April 4.

Other restrictions that customers faced will also be dropped.

Chief Executive Jim Harland says the removal of restrictions takes into account the latest health advice, and reflects the change in risk profile due to the high levels of vaccination and natural immunity to Covid-19.

‘‘We always maintained that we would review the situation, including advice from the Ministry of Health, and watch the announcements closely so that we can respond quickly when the situation improves.

‘‘That's exactly what were doing now,’’ he says.

The council will meet next week to review the current restrictions with a view to align with the Governments decision to lift mandatory requirements on April 4.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon says he supports restrictions lowering, but still urges the community to not become complacent with Covid-19.

‘‘Putting in place restrictions was never an easy decision for the council to make, but one based on the information and health advice at the time.

‘‘That said, Omicron is still in the community and I acknowledge there are mixed feelings about the removal of passes.

‘‘I urge everyone to continue to practice good hygiene, wear masks when needed, follow the guidance on self-isolation and show respect and tolerance to one another,’’ says Mr Gordon.

For further detail on the red setting and general limitations, check the official Covid-19 website.

Full details on how council services will be running will be available in early April.