North Canterbury murals take centre stage

Wall Worthy . . . Rangiora Playcentre’s mural, Nature’s Playground, which was one of 10 winning entries in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Wall Worthy competition, sponsored by Resene. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Three murals adorning playgrounds and school buildings in North Canterbury have won awards in this year’s Keep New Zealand Beautiful Wall Worthy competition sponsored by Resene.

Rangiora Playcentre, Rangiora’s Ashgrove School, and Woodend School were three of 10 winners in the competition.

From all the submissions received, 15 designs were chosen as finalists for their strong and creative environmental message, and the enhancement they would make to the local community.

They were then put to a public vote via social media to determine the top 10 murals, with winning submissions receiving a $750 Resene paint voucher, drop cloth and high vis vests, as well a $500 donation if the mural is completed by the end of the 2022 school year.

Rangiora Playcentre’s mural, Nature’s Playground, celebrates nature and creates a link between the playcentre environment where the murals will be placed – the sandpit and the garden – and the landscape of the beach and bush where native birds and animals live.

It’s hoped they will create conversations about caring for the environment where the birds and animals live, so that they can thrive.

It is made up of two parts, and inspired by the natural beauty of the region, and the country as a whole.

The Playcentre utilised an extensive selection of vivid Resene paints to create the mural, including Resene Kingfisher Blue, Niagara, Pelorous, Wellywood, Colour Me Pink and Outrageous.

Design and painting of the mural was facilitated by local North Canterbury artists Laura and Mel of Off the Wall Murals, and the plywood panels on which the murals were painted were supplied byKenneally Timber and Outdoor Living.

Ashgrove School’s mural Tu ¯rangawaewae Our Place to Stand celebrates the physical environment of the school and includes the wider elements, both natural and emotional, that make the special place that it is.

All the learning hubs in the design represent the power of what can be achieved together.

Woodend School’s Cultural Narrative has some of the essential elements that represents the school — a central tree which is the main part of its school logo and which encompasses its values. Also included are the Whare Manu Birds which represent the school family groups and derived from its cultural narrative — Kereru, Tui, Weka, Kotare, Tauhou, and Korimako . Every child at the school is involved in one of the Whare Manu groups and there are activities across the school when all the students work together.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful chief executive Heather Saunderson, says the Resene Wall Worthy competition provides a great opportunity for early childhood centres, schools and youth groups to celebrate a local hero, to tell a story about their local area or communicate a conservation theme.

‘‘As always, we were blown away by the calibre of entries, and by the participation in the voting by the public with over 4500 votes cast via our website and social media.

‘‘We're so excited to see these murals come to life, knowing how the beautification of public spaces greatly benefits communities by increasing civic pride.’’