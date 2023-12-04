North Canterbury's turn to Toot for Tucker

People in North Canterbury always step up to support the annual Toot for Tucker appeal. Photo: Facebook / Toot for Tucker North Canterbury

North Canterbury food banks are being swamped as they cater for to the growing demand for their services.

All are hoping for a much-needed boost from the annual Toot for Tucker appeal as they brace for another big Christmas rush.

The annual drive will be held on Tuesday, December 5, from 6pm and 7pm across the Waimakariri and Hurunui districts.

Organiser Bev Wright says volunteers are ready to go, with area organisers busy getting their teams ready to take to the streets for the annual appeal, which has become an important date on the calendar for food banks.

Wright stresses all food collected will stay local.

"The food banks are telling me they are seeing an increase in those who are contacting them, often seeking a food parcel for the first time."

Last Thursday, the army, fire brigade, police and ambulance staff were out in force in Rolleston to collect donations for the Toot for Tucker drive.

More than 100 volunteer drivers and runners roamed the streets collecting food donations from residents. The Rolleston food drive collected more than 135 boxes, amounting to about $10,000 in food.

Wright says people often feel embarrassed to receive a food parcel, as they thought food banks were just there for those struggling financially, never thinking they too might need a helping hand one day.

With the increasing price of food and with many families struggling to meet their weekly needs, such as mortgages, rents, electricity, insurance and petrol, which have all increased, the first thing that goes when things get tough is food.

It is the one item that they feel they have some control over, Wright says.

The annual drive will be held on Tuesday, between 6pm and 7pm, in many parts of the Waimakariri and Hurunui districts. Photo: Supplied

She said the mental stress has been enormous for many people this year, increasing in mental health issues. Wright says they need to remind people the food collected during the annual Toot for Tucker appeal is there for them.

"We don’t wish to hoard it - we want people who need a hand to come forward and contact their local food bank, let them know you need some support."

Organisers have extended the programme into Waipara this year, thanks to a very active Food Pantry which reaches Amberley, Leithfield and up into North Canterbury.

Wright thanked the local Lions clubs, Fire and Emergency, community groups and regular collectors for helping.

"We ask people to use their own bags or boxes. If their bags or boxes are missed, please contact us and we will arrange for them to be collected."