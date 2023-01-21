Numbers down for ewe fair

Vendors . . . Billy Collins (left) and Sam Clouston were among the strong contingent from Marlborough at last year’s Hawarden Ewe Fair. PHOTOS: FILE

The Hawarden Saleyards has one of its smallest yardings in years for next week’s Hawarden Ewe Fair.

After last year’s sale had to be split over two days to cater for more than 20,000 ewes, just 11,000 have been entered for the sale on Friday, January 27.

PGG Wrightson livestock agent Kevin Rowe says the yarding includes 3000 ewes from two lines of capital stock from Marlborough.

‘‘Without those sheep from Marlborough it would be a very low yarding.’’

Mr Rowe says in recent years numbers have swelled from the sale of capital stock due to farm sales, suggesting there may be less sheep around.

‘‘Hawarden has been a venue to unload capital stock when a farm changes hands and once you’ve sold those sheep there is often new owners and a change of farming practice.

‘‘There has been a transition out of sheep, so it has probably stabilised.’’

The numbers might be down, but Mr Rowe expects there will still be plenty of quality sheep on sale.

This year is the 125th year of the Hawarden Saleyards and with no Covid›19 restrictions impacting on attendance, Mr Rowe is expecting a big turnout on the day.

For those wanting sheep, the Hawarden Ewe Fair is the only ewe fair in North Canterbury.

The Sheffield Ewe Fair is due to be held on Friday, February 10, and Mr Rowe expects numbers there will also be down.

‘‘Sheffield has a lot of trading sheep, so you never really know how many sheep they’re going to get.

‘‘They don’t have the regular vendors like we do at Hawarden and the market has softened this year with lower killing schedules, so I would expect their numbers to be down too.’’

Last year’s Hawarden Ewe Fair was split over two successive Fridays, with more than 20,000 ewes going under the hammer.

The top price of $280 was achieved on both days ›for a pen of two›tooth Corriedale ewes on day one, and Romney two›tooth ewes the following Friday.

The annual Hawarden Ewe Fair is due to be held at the Hawarden Saleyards on Friday, January 27.

The ewes will be penned and available for inspection from 9am, with the sale getting under way at 11am.

The local Hawarden combined churches will cater the event, continuing a long› standing tradition dating back to 1930.