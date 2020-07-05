One killed, three injured in Cheviot crash

One person has died and three others were injured in a crash on State Highway 1, north of Cheviot this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted about 2:10pm that two vehicles had gone off the road between Factory and Levin Rds, on the Pranassus Rd section of SH1.

A St John spokesperson told Stuff two of the injured were flown to Christchurch Hospital with serious and moderate injuries.

The other injured patient was driven to hospital with moderate injuries.

One person died at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing and they ask that motorists avoid the area if possible.