Sunday, 5 July 2020

One killed, three injured in Cheviot crash

    ncn_banner.png

    1. Star News
    2. Districts
    3. North Canterbury

    One person has died and three others were injured in a crash on State Highway 1, north of Cheviot this afternoon.

    Emergency services were alerted about 2:10pm that two vehicles had gone off the road between Factory and Levin Rds, on the Pranassus Rd section of SH1.

    A St John spokesperson told Stuff two of the injured were flown to Christchurch Hospital with serious and moderate injuries. 

    The other injured patient was driven to hospital with moderate injuries. 

    One person died at the scene.  

    Police investigations are ongoing and they ask that motorists avoid the area if possible. 

     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter