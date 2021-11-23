'Out of the blue': Housing reforms take Waimakariri District Council by surprise

New housing reforms could lead to more housing developments like this one in White St, Rangiora. Photo: File

The Waimakariri District Council has been "blindsided" by the Government’s proposed housing reforms, leaving planners scrambling to make sense of it.

The proposed Resource Management (Enabling Housing Supply and Other Matters) Amendment Bill, announced last month to address New Zealand’s housing crisis, could significantly change the look of Waimakariri’s four main towns, including Oxford, and has implications for the proposed District Plan.

Dan Gordon. Photo: Supplied

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said he received a phone call just one hour before the proposed legislation was announced.

"We had no advanced notification. It’s great to see the Government and the Opposition working together, but it would have been nice to have got a heads up, but it is what it is and we need to deal with it.

"We are working with our Greater Christchurch partners and we will be looking to speak to our submission."

District planning manager Trevor Ellis says the proposed legislation "came out of the blue".

The legislation is expected to become law before Christmas and, if it passes in its present form, it will mean significant changes for "tier one" councils like Waimakariri, and its Greater Christchurch partners, as one of the major urban growth areas.

This means Rangiora, Kaiapoi, Woodend, Pegasus and even Oxford will be subject to new medium density residential standards.

"Medium density housing is set to become the default position everywhere (in urban areas) under this legislation," Ellis says

Developers could build three storey buildings or multiple units on a single section under the proposed changes, planner Cameron Wood says.

"From our discussions with developers the potential for having three small units on the one block is more likely, so there will potentially be a lot more smaller houses, which will change the character of our towns."

Medium density housing zones are normally located close to town centres, schools, public transport and infrastructure.

"So it will be quite a blunt change and we have taken a systematic approach," Wood said.

While the proposed medium density residential standards provide seven building standards including site coverage and height restrictions, the council is concerned rules around housing design are not included.

"We are getting advice around the implications of the legislation and design is something we are looking at," Gordon says.

"If the government doesn’t do it, we can look at doing it in a voluntary capacity."

Waimakariri District Council is proceeding with the District Plan submission process, which closes on November 26.

"It makes it difficult when people are making submissions on our proposed District Plan, but we will keep in contact with submitters if there are any changes," Ellis said.

Should the legislation pass in its present form, the council will be required to formally withdraw aspects of its proposed District Plan relating to urban housing, and notify new provisions by August 2022.