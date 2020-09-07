Monday, 7 September 2020

'Overwhelming opposition': Quarry petition draws 4000 signatures

    A map accompanying the Taggart Earthmoving application shows the area to be quarried in red....
    A map accompanying the Taggart Earthmoving application shows the area to be quarried in red. Image: Supplied
    A petition opposing a planned quarry at the Rangiora Racecourse has drawn more than 4000 signatures.

    The number shows "overwhelming opposition to the quarry" in the community, says petition organiser Tracey Dimmock-Rump, who lives nearby.

    "I am so grateful to everyone who signed it.

    "Why would you give a resource consent to put a quarry right in the firing line of homes, rest homes, pre-schools, parks, a shopping centre and restaurants?

    "It is such a stunning area. Why not give it a protected green-space status instead?”

    Taggart Earthmoving Ltd lodged a resource consent application with the Waimakariri District Council to quarry 700,000 cu m of material over 15 years.

    It already has a quarry at its base in Cones Rd, Rangiora, near the Ashley Rakahuri Regional Park.

    The council has sent the application back to Taggart Earthmoving for more information.

    - By Shelley Topp

     

