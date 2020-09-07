'Overwhelming opposition': Quarry petition draws 4000 signatures

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The number shows "overwhelming opposition to the quarry" in the community, says petition organiser Tracey Dimmock-Rump, who lives nearby.
"I am so grateful to everyone who signed it.
"Why would you give a resource consent to put a quarry right in the firing line of homes, rest homes, pre-schools, parks, a shopping centre and restaurants?
"It is such a stunning area. Why not give it a protected green-space status instead?”
Taggart Earthmoving Ltd lodged a resource consent application with the Waimakariri District Council to quarry 700,000 cu m of material over 15 years.
It already has a quarry at its base in Cones Rd, Rangiora, near the Ashley Rakahuri Regional Park.
The council has sent the application back to Taggart Earthmoving for more information.
- By Shelley Topp