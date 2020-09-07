'Overwhelming opposition': Quarry petition draws 4000 signatures

A map accompanying the Taggart Earthmoving application shows the area to be quarried in red. Image: Supplied

A petition opposing a planned quarry at the Rangiora Racecourse has drawn more than 4000 signatures.

The number shows "overwhelming opposition to the quarry" in the community, says petition organiser Tracey Dimmock-Rump, who lives nearby.

"I am so grateful to everyone who signed it.

"Why would you give a resource consent to put a quarry right in the firing line of homes, rest homes, pre-schools, parks, a shopping centre and restaurants?

"It is such a stunning area. Why not give it a protected green-space status instead?”

Taggart Earthmoving Ltd lodged a resource consent application with the Waimakariri District Council to quarry 700,000 cu m of material over 15 years.

It already has a quarry at its base in Cones Rd, Rangiora, near the Ashley Rakahuri Regional Park.

The council has sent the application back to Taggart Earthmoving for more information.

- By Shelley Topp