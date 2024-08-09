'People have come in crying since the sale' of iconic Canterbury cafe

Annette and Steve Thomson, of Cust, with real estate agent Kirstyn Barnett, centre, have sold their Route 72 Cafe Bar Emporium and the new owners will take over on October 1. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The best thing about retirement for the former co-owner of Cust's Route 72 Cafe Bar Emporium, Annette Thomson, will be not waking up to the alarm clock.

Annette and her husband Steve owned the iconic hospitality business for 32 years.

But they sold it recently and are now looking forward to their retirement.

"Steve is nearly 70 and he needs to get out and have some fun," Annette says.

However, the alarm clock will have to be tolerated for a little longer as the new Japanese owners, who live in Wanaka and did not want to be named, won’t take over until October 1.

Until then, it will be business as usual for the hard-working couple who also run a bed and breakfast at their home next door to the cafe. The B&B business was included in the sale.

There is a big sale planned in September for the emporium side of the business, but Annette says stock is "rapidly going out the door" with some lines already sold out.

Annette will miss the people the couple have met during their time in Cust.

"The people are amazing," she says.

"So many people have come in crying since the sale was announced.

"Our customers are absolutely lovely."

Come October, Anne will take a trip to the Sapphire Coast in Australia, where she was born, for a school reunion.

Photo: Facebook

When she returns, the couple will go on a road trip in their campervan to search for a new place to call home.

They will stay in the South Island but don’t want to head south of Cust.

The West Coast appeals, but they don’t have any set plans other than to "cruise around in our campervan" and enjoy searching for a place to settle down again.

The cafe and emporium building has been a feature of Cust for more than 100 years. It started life out as a butchery in 1922.

A fire caused the butchery business to close in 1965, but in 1973 a fibreglass factory opened in the building and, in 1977, it was replaced with a rubber-band factory.

Annette and Steve's connection with the property began in 1992 when they opened The Country Provedore, selling herbal oils, teas, dried herbs, plants and giftware.

They added a cafe in 2006 and renamed the business Route 72 Cafe Bar Emporium in honour of its address - 1697 Cust Rd on the busy Inland Scenic Route 72 which starts in Amberley and ends at the Orari Bridge.

By Shelley Topp