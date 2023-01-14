Performers recognised with scholarships

Scholarship recipients . . . Rebecca O’Mahony (left), Zoe Mitchell, Oliver Burns, Lucy Ross and Tommy Baldwin received awards at the Hartley School of Performing Arts end of year prizegiving last month.PHOTO: DALE HARTLEY›BROWN

Talented performers were recognised at the Hartley School of Performing Arts (HSPA) prize giving last month.

Scholarship were presented to Rebecca O’Mahony (HSPA Senior Scholarship Winner), Zoe Mitchell (Bruce Family Scholarship for Personal Growth), Oliver Burns (Brandts› Giesen McCormick Lawyers Major scholarship for a year’s tuition), Lucy Ross (Tony Mounce Mortgages Junior Scholarship) and Tommy Baldwin (North Canterbury Musicals Intermediate Scholarship).

School director Dale Hartley› Brown says the scholarship winners had achieved excellence and personal growth across the year.

‘‘These young folks were presented with their scholarships amid tears and laughter at the school’s annual prizegiving event on Monday, December 12, at the Rangiora Town Hall.

‘‘As always, HSPA would like to thank local businesses Brandts›Giesen McCormick Lawyers, Tony Mounce Mortgages, community group North Canterbury Musicals and local family, the Bruces for their continued support of young performers in our district.

‘‘The night would not have been half so special without the ability to reward outstanding young people in this way. Thank you Rangiora businesses and locals for what you do for our kids.’’