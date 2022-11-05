Plant sale popular

Teamwork . . . Members of the Ohoka School Parent Teacher Association Plant Sale team, Karina Templeton, left, Nichola Holland, Kelly Gamble, and Kylie Rayner, right, during the school’s popular biennial Plant Sale which was held in the school grounds last Sunday. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Ohoka School’s popular plant sale attracted a queue of early birds keen to buy plants selling at‘‘super low prices’’.

The biennial sale began at 10am last Sunday but school principal Kate McClelland said a queue of people were already waiting to get in when she arrived at 7.30am.

The event is the school’s second biggest fundraiser, after the Ohoka Garden Tour, which is also a biennial event and will be held next year.

Both events are organised by the Ohoka School Parent Teacher Association and receive enormous support from the North Canterbury community and further afield.

Plant sale event co-ordinator Kelly Gamble said there were people from Ashburton, Geraldine and Christchurch among the large crowd.

There were around 15,000 donated plants for sale.

‘‘We are very lucky that we have a garden wholesaler who donates plants.

‘‘Other plants came from cuttings we have been given from private gardens, and people who don’t have plant knowledge provided baking for the baking stall,’’ Kelly said.

‘‘We were also very lucky to have a gold/ main sponsor this year — Bayleys Team Pringle.’’

Other local businesses also supported the event, providing items for raffles held during the day with all profits from the sale going to the school.

BY SHELLEY TOPP