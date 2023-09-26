Plucky little North Canterbury battler to take centre stage

The Black-fronted tern. Photo: Supplied

A plucky little bird, fighting a desperate battle against the odds to raise chicks along the Ashley-­Rakahuri River, has been chosen as a Bird of the Century candidate.

The Ashley­-Rakahuri Rivercare Group has chosen to champion the nationally endangered Black­-fronted tern (Tarapirohe), as its candidate for Forest and Bird’s 100th anniversary celebratory event.

The group decided to enter the bird because ‘‘it tries so hard but has a deplorable nesting record, the worst on our river’’, says ARRG volunteer Judith Hughey.

‘‘Floods really knock the colonies, the birds are easily disturbed, so they often abandon their nests when intruders come around, just one rat or stoat can wipe out dozens of nests, chicks and even adults.’’

Seventy­-five bird species have been nominated for the competition, including the Mātuhituhi (Bush wren), Tutukiwi (South Island snipe), Huia, Piopio and the Whēkau (Laughing owl) which are all extinct.

Forest and Bird chief executive Nicola Toki, who lives in Waipara, says ‘‘the five extinct birds in this year’s competition are a heartbreaking reminder of the incredible biodiversity we have lost’’.

However, there are many more birds facing extinction.

‘‘Eighty­-two per cent of New Zealand's living native bird species are threatened or at risk of extinction,’’ Toki says.

‘‘We hope New Zealanders and people around the world will get involved in the fun of Bird of the Century 2023.

‘‘They can discover the amazing stories behind our living and dearly departed feathered friends, and ultimately be inspired to speak up for them.”

ARRG spokesperson Grant Davey says they are hoping the North Canterbury community will get behind the Black­fronted tern (Tarapirohe) by voting for it in the competition which will help raise awareness of its plight.

Voting opens at 9am on Monday, October 30 and runs for two weeks, closing at 5pm on Sunday, November 12.

The winner will be announced on Monday, November 13. To see photos of the contenders check out the Bird of the Year website. For voting instructions go to birdoftheyear.org.nz/voting/

By Shelley Topp