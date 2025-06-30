Polar plunge a hot activity

A couple of hundred hardy souls took part in the Polar Plunge at Waikuku Beach on Matariki Day. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The Waikuku Beach Surf Lifesaving Club's legendary annual Matariki Dip attracted people of all ages.

The weather played ball with warm balmy conditions above the tide line and cool, but not so cold, water conditions in the sea.

Fancy dress was encouraged and there were a smattering of Where’s Wally outfits, fluro hats and loud outfits, frilly tutus and even a horse head on show among the bikinis and boxers.

For many this was the third or fourth time they have taken part in the dip.

Angela Moir of the Bluetits Chill Swimmers says she and her friends loved the event as it serves to help with mental health and develop community spirit.

‘‘The colder the better,’’she says, admitting it was one of the better events she and her friends take part in each year.

Chelsea Sandersen of Kaiapoi runs from the sea with her daughter Tui, 4. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Kim Falconer of Waikuku says it is a great way to celebrate community spirit while Waikuku Beach Surf Lifesaving Club life member Tania Bailey, of Woodend has been going to every one of the dips since 2006.

‘‘It’s a great way to support the club and your community,’’ she says.

‘‘I love seeing people of all ages taking part and coming back again each year.’’ Dip organiser Dai Brooks says it was a ‘‘cracking day.’’

‘‘On Friday, the warm, stunning conditions made it a fantastic outing for everyone at Waikuku Beach.

Despite the water being a chilly 9 degrees, over 130 enthusiastic participants took the plunge, bringing incredible energy and spirit to the event.’’

He says it wasn’t about fundraising this time.

‘‘Our main goal was to come together as a community to celebrate Matariki, honour those who’ve passed, share joy with loved ones, and embrace the promise of the new year, although we did fire up the barbecue.

‘‘The energy in the air was incredible and we're already thinking about next year's gathering and can't wait to bring this amazing community together again for another unforgettable Invigorator Event.’’