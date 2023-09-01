Police keen to find missing man

Photo supplied.

Timothy Straford, 42, is sought by Police and is required to arrest.

He is last known to be driving the pictured motor vehicle, registration ZR7272 in the North Canterbury area.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Timothy, please contact Police by calling 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, referencing file number 230719/2386.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.