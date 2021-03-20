Saturday, 20 March 2021

Police officer slashed in Oxford

    A police officer has been slashed in the arm while responding to a domestic incident in Canterbury.

    Canterbury police commander Superintendent John Price said the officer received moderate injuries while responding to a family harm incident in the rural town of Oxford shortly after 4.30pm.

    "On arrival at the address police have tried to speak with the male and de-escalate the situation," he said.

    "The male has then brandished a knife at the officer.

    "The officer withdrew and waited for backup.

    "When backup arrived the alleged offender approached the officers while they were still in the vehicle and one officer has been attacked through an open window.

    "The officer has raised their arm to protect themselves and has received lacerations to their arm.

    "Staff provided first aid immediately to their injured colleague.

    "The officer has then been transported to hospital and is in a stable condition.

    "No one else was injured in the incident."

    The alleged offender was taken into custody at the scene.

    "The safety of staff is our priority, there is always a risk in policing but an assault on an officer protecting their community is an assault on the fabric of our community," Price said.

    "Senior police and colleagues will be supporting the injured officer and his family.

    "A scene examination is continuing at the address and police inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing."

    NZ Herald

     

     

