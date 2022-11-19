Power of words

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Endeavouring to get women reading and taking time for themselves away from the pressures of dairy farming is the goal of a unique project sponsored by Ballance Agri-Nutrients.
Regional leader for the Selwyn and North Canterbury district, Emily Williams, says ‘‘Now is a busy time for dairy farmers and we want to give women a chance to get out and socialise with other women so with funding from Ballance Agri-Nutrients we have created the book swap scheme’’.
Women can come along to the social meetings, choose a book which is either a best seller, fiction or nonfiction, or self help book, take it home, read it and then bring it back the following month and swap it for another book. Emily says it’s part of the educational and well-being workshops the network is offering members.
‘‘It gives us all a chance to mix and socialise, make connections and learn.’’ The network’s next Selwyn and North Canterbury district meeting will be held at the Hurunui Hotel on December 15.