Power of words

Books on offer . . . Allie King (left) and Emily Williams, both regional leaders for the Selwyn and North Canterbury district of the Dairy Women’s Network, display some of the wide range of books they had on offer at the Ballance book swap night held last week. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The power of the written word and a chance to meet like-minded women socially were on the cards at the North Canterbury branch of the Dairy Women’s Network Ballance Agri-Nutrients book swap and social night last week.

Endeavouring to get women reading and taking time for themselves away from the pressures of dairy farming is the goal of a unique project sponsored by Ballance Agri-Nutrients.

Regional leader for the Selwyn and North Canterbury district, Emily Williams, says ‘‘Now is a busy time for dairy farmers and we want to give women a chance to get out and socialise with other women so with funding from Ballance Agri-Nutrients we have created the book swap scheme’’.

Women can come along to the social meetings, choose a book which is either a best seller, fiction or nonfiction, or self help book, take it home, read it and then bring it back the following month and swap it for another book. Emily says it’s part of the educational and well-being workshops the network is offering members.

‘‘It gives us all a chance to mix and socialise, make connections and learn.’’ The network’s next Selwyn and North Canterbury district meeting will be held at the Hurunui Hotel on December 15.