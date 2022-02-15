Property recovered in Kaiapoi from burglaries

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Property from a number of burglaries was located and the man has been charged with several counts of burglary and being unlawfully on property.
He appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.
A police spokesman said the arrest follows a lengthy investigation by the Waimakariri Tactical Crime Unit.
Police thanked the Kaiapoi community who supplied information that helped with the investigation, including CCTV images.