Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Property recovered in Kaiapoi from burglaries

    A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with burglary and being unlawfully on property. Photo: File image
    A 37-year-old man has been charged following a search warrant executed by police at a Kaiapoi address on Thursday.

    Property from a number of burglaries was located and the man has been charged with several counts of burglary and being unlawfully on property.

    He appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

    A police spokesman said the arrest follows a lengthy investigation by the Waimakariri Tactical Crime Unit.

    Police thanked the Kaiapoi community who supplied information that helped with the investigation, including CCTV images.

