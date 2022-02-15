Property recovered in Kaiapoi from burglaries

A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with burglary and being unlawfully on property. Photo: File image

A 37-year-old man has been charged following a search warrant executed by police at a Kaiapoi address on Thursday.

Property from a number of burglaries was located and the man has been charged with several counts of burglary and being unlawfully on property.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

A police spokesman said the arrest follows a lengthy investigation by the Waimakariri Tactical Crime Unit.

Police thanked the Kaiapoi community who supplied information that helped with the investigation, including CCTV images.