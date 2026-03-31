Radio man's time at Rangiora-based Compass FM at an end

Mike Le Petit at his Compass FM farewell event. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mike Le Petit has had a profound effect on the structure and future of radio in Canterbury and across New Zealand.

Le Petit's time with Rangiora-based Compass FM, the voice of North Canterbury, has been one of the most satisfying in his broadcasting career.

‘‘At a time when most commercial stations are run out of Auckland, it’s been fantastic to be able to serve a local, vibrant community.

‘‘Local for me is the key. Local is very, very important,’’ he says.

‘‘It (Compass FM) is local and that is its strength.’’

Le Petit has stepped back from his role as production engineer with the radio station to devote time to personal interests — music being just one of them.

His greatest influence, during his more than five decades in radio in New Zealand, was transforming the country’s broadcasting landscape with a shake-up of Radio New Zealand, where he was awarded a Director General’s award for commercial success and innovation while working as a programmer.

It was here he helped spawn Newstalk ZB in the 80s, converting 1ZB to Newstalk ZB, as 1ZB slowly lost its audience.

‘‘It was trying to appeal to too many people. We divided the market into two camps — News and talkback, and music stations. Within 12 months its audience was back in double figures and it has not looked back.’’

Le Petit was then shoulder-tapped by Doug Gold, who was running More FM, and he moved to Christchurch in 1992, working with James and Ken.

‘‘After four years of that I ended up working for a software company, in particular software for radio stations,’’ he says.

This included a programme that allowed stations to schedule their daily offerings, which went on to be sold in Australia, Singapore and Sweden.

Le Petit established his own consultancy business, before arriving in Rangiora to help launch Compass FM on Queen's Birthday weekend, 2011, on behalf of the North Canterbury Radio Trust.

But by 2015 his consulting work had grown so much Le Petit departed Compass FM, though he did continue to provide support when called.

By 2019 he was back as production engineer, a role he is now vacating as ‘‘time marches on’’.

‘‘There are things I want to do for my own personal satisfaction; things I couldn’t do as long as I was spending 20 to 30 hours a week at the radio station.

‘‘There are things in the musical area I haven’t had time to devote to, and I want to tie up some things there.’’

His musical interests have been lifelong, and these have included being a church organist, professional musician, record producer for EMI and a session player for visiting artists such as Burl Ives.

For several years he was immersed in bands, artists, and the mechanics of getting music heard.

He came from a musical family and has ‘‘done everything from rock to soul’’, playing keyboard, piano and organ.

‘‘The only thing I didn’t do was Rap,’’ he says.

‘‘A way back in time I fell in with a bunch of musicians and associated people, including Bruno Lawrence and Corban Simpson, doing recording sessions and I spent time doing recordings with EMI in Wellington.’’

In between radio work, developing software and before helping launch Compass FM, Le Petit found time to teach music.

He had figured kids were being taught music in schools, and that would leave an adult market ‘‘which needed attention’’.

‘‘It was basically for people who wanted to learn the piano, and had a particular song they wanted to play, and were eager to learn.’’

As he departs, Le Petit acknowledged the station’s founder, Owen Paterson, who had a vision and ‘‘I think that vision has been fulfilled’’.

He also gave a nod to all the volunteers who helped out on the airwaves and behind the scenes to keep the station ticking, along with a small staff of enthusiastic, dedicated broadcasters, managers and sales consultants.

As he reflects on more than five decades in radio, Le Petit says working at Compass FM has been the most important and fun period of his career in broadcasting.

Kerry Treymane, Compass FM’s breakfast host, says Le Petit’s career reads like a guided tour through the evolution of New Zealand broadcasting, shaped by a mix of curiosity, technical instinct, and a very deliberate commitment to keeping work fun.

Station manager Steph McDonald said Le Petit’s experience, belief in others, and his dedication to community radio is part of a legacy he wove into the heart of the station.

‘‘From the outset you inspired, encouraged and nurtured our volunteers.

‘‘Woven through all your work was your creativity and the laughter you brought into the station, moments that lifted spirits, strengthened friendships and reminded us why community radio matters.’’