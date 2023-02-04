Rambling for health and wellbeing

Rambling along . . . Participants in a previous Ashley River Ramble. This year’s Rangiora Lions Club event will be on Sunday, February 26. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A fundraiser supporting the mental health and wellbeing of local families, children and young people, will be held in Rangiora later this month.

The Rangiora Lions Club’s annual Ashley River Ramble will take place on Sunday, February 26, with funds raised going to the Community Wellbeing North Canterbury Trust.

The Ashley River Ramble is a 12km fun walk/run/cycle.

Rangiora Lions chose to support Community Wellbeing this year because it offers so many free services supporting the mental health and wellbeing of the community, says Rob McLeod, the club’s team leader for this event.

‘‘There’s a lot of need out there in our community and Community Wellbeing is right at the coalface.’’

Community Wellbeing manager, Deirdre Ryan, says the Ramble is a great family day out that promotes a positive wellbeing message.

She says the funds raised will be a real boost to the Trust’s ability to support the wellbeing of the community.

‘‘Our commitment is to supporting North Canterbury families and communities to thrive.

‘‘The Trust simply could not do that without the support of local clubs like Rangiora Lions.’’

The Ashley River Ramble has evolved over many years.

Many will remember the event running between Kaiapoi and Rangiora, the route, originally involving some public roads. It is now entirely off›road, beginning at Waikuku Domain, proceeding along the network of stop›banks, and finishing at the Ashley Picnic grounds.

Bikers can now enter, with an earlier start time to entrants on foot.

Attracting more than 200 entries in 2020, the last time the club was able to hold the event, this year is intended to be even bigger, with drink stations, spot prizes and baked goods donated by Artisan Bakery.

‘‘We were very disappointed to have to cancel last years Ramble due to Covid,’’ Mr Mcleod says.

Tickets for the Ramble can be purchased online at ashleyriverramble.nz.