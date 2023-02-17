Rangiora Country music festival popular

Margaret Taunt of New Plymouth dances with Russell Driver of Rangiora during one of the open mic sessions at the three day long Waimakariri Country Music Festival held at the Rangiora Showgrounds pavilion. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The first Waimakariri Country Music Festival was successfully held at the Rangiora Showgrounds pavilion over the weekend.

The three day show featured artists and singers from around the country.

Organiser Kevin Taylor says he was overwhelmed by the turnout .

‘‘It’s really fantastic and is bigger than what I expected as we also had a lot of wonderful local talent who turned up as well.’’

He says the show had daily open mic sessions, with two bands supporting the singers, who took their moment on the stage performing for the 250 plus spectators in the pavilion.

‘‘People could bring in their own deck and camping chairs, sit back and enjoy the music,’’ he said. ‘‘It was a chance for everyone to meet and greet and listen to other like minded people following their passion for country music’’.

In the evenings spectators, who had traveled from all over the country, were entertained with jam sessions. On Saturday night a showcase of country music kept the large crowd entertained.

Rangiora based Elaine Ensor-Hall says she had a great time and couldn’t stop dancing. ‘‘It was an amazing event with lots of wonderful singers covering many different country music songs,’’ she said.

Mr Taylor says the show took over two years of work to plan and organise and he was happy when it was included on the national circuit.

‘‘There is a country music festival circuit which runs now through five venues in the upper half of the South Island during January and February.

‘‘Today we have here over 70 motorhomes full of people who like to travel around the country and be entertained at the festivals.

He said it was great to finally have a festival here in Rangiora, to join the others held in Nelson and on the West Coast before everyone drives north to Taranaki for the next series of North Island based shows.