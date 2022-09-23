Rangiora garage goes up in flames

Charred remains . . . Rangiora Volunteer firemen continue to dampen down the remains of a garage blaze in Boyd Street Rangiora. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The fire broke out about 11.15am on Friday and an investigation is understood to be under way into the cause of the blaze.

Property owner Peter Stevenson said he received a call at work from his son, who was home at the time, to say their garage was on fire.

"I don’t know what started it," Stevenson said.

"I think the FENZ guys will be investigating it and then we will have to clean it all up."

Stevenson said he believed a couch, tools and other assorted items stored in his garage were lost in the blaze.

“I was worried about lawn mower fuel, though.”