Rangiora housing development accelerated

A housing development in Rangiora is set to burst into life thanks to Government investment.A new sub-division in northeast Rangiora will receive $5.7 million for transport and three waters projects from Kainga Ora’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF).The Bellgrove sub-division is expected to unlock around 1300 affordable homes and the infrastructure will help open up other housing options in the area.Rangiora is one of eight towns and cities to get a share of $192 million from tranche two of the IAF funding announced by Housing Minister Megan Woods on Thursday, October 13.Waimakariri District Council acting chief executive Jeff Millward says the funding will allow the development to get under way sooner than would otherwise have been possible.‘‘It makes a big difference to get that funding and accelerate that development. It’s quite an exciting development.’’Affordable housing has become a major issue in the district in recent years, with the council working on a housing policy statement.‘‘It’s about how do we provide quality housing at an affordable value, and this development will help low income and first home buyers, right through to people who have been in the market for a long time,’’ Mr Millward said.The Bellgrove sub-division was fast-tracked under the Government’s Covid-19 Recovery Fasttrack Consenting Act 2020.Without the fast-track approval, the development would have been held up by the council’s District Plan process.Bellgrove Rangiora project manager and director Paul McGowan says the infrastructure over the entire development was expected to cost $70 to $80 million across five stage.‘‘This funding will help us to get the infrastructure required for stage one, which will ultimately open up the whole area.‘‘I look at Waimakariri district compared to Selwyn and the amount of growth has minimal. It seems the Waimak has been constrained, so this will really give it a lift.’’Work is already under way to establish drainage and clear trees around the Bellgrove homestead, which will remain at the centre of the sub-division due to its category two status with Heritage New Zealand.Sections are selling for as small as 200m2 up to 1100m2.Ray White Rangiora manager Stuart Morris says affordable housing on the smaller sections could cost around $650,000 to $750,000.It will likely be in duplex or townhouse style, similar to housing in Ravenswood and Pegasus.‘‘It does mean a small, new home, but it seems to be where we are heading.‘‘The trends is more for first home buyers to save for a bit longer, and go all in and buy brand new, with small, easy care options.‘‘There seems to be less appetite for ‘doer-up’ houses.’’Waimakariri-based Labour List MP Dan Rosewarne says the announcement is ‘‘fantastic news for Rangiora’’.‘‘It’s another great example of how local and central government can deliver for our community and all New Zealanders.‘‘This Government infrastructure funding will help the council and developers make sure critical infrastructure like pipes, roads and wastewater connections, are in place, so that thousands more homes can be built and communities can thrive.’’

