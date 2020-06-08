Monday, 8 June 2020

Rangiora Photographic Society: Mantis magic wins champion image

    Photo: Colleen Linnell.
    Colleen Linnell’s photograph, NZ Mantis, Orthoders novaezealandiae, has been judged the Rangiora Photographic Society’s champion image at its natural history competition.

    Linnell had earlier won the A grade section of the competition, and A-grade honours.

    Seagull, straggly flyer, won the B grade best-in-grades for Tabitha Andrew, and Annette Moran’s Phalacrocorax varius, took out the title in the C grade.

    Results:

    Champion Image Overall: NZ Mantis novaezealandiaeColleen Linnell.

    Best in Grades: A Grade: NZ Mantis novaezealandiaeColleen Linnell; B Grade: Seagull straggly flyerAndrews; C Grade: Phalacrocorax varius Annette Moran.

    Honours A Grade: Dolomedes MinorSandra Fleet; Bush CricketNZ Mantis novaezealandiaeColleen Linnell;

    Phalacrocorax varius Cindy Signall.

    Honours B Grade: Seagull Tabitha Andrews; Septarian Concretian Koekohe BeachHampson.

    Honours C Grade: Phalacrocorax variusAnnette Moran; MollymawkSwaney.

