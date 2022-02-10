Refurbished Amberley pool opening soon

The Amberley Pool will open on March 19. Photo: Supplied

The long-awaited Amberley pool will open its doors on Saturday, March 19.

Hurunui District Council pool manager Naomi Woodham said although it will be a very short summer season, it will be good one.

"Amberley Pool will be heated, it will have a a bombing platform kindly donated by Hurunui Engineering, and a new toddler pool."

Woodham says the trials and tribulations of Covid-19 have not spared the refurbishment project.

"Lockdown flow-on effects including shortages and delays in receiving essential building materials, despite orders having been placed many months prior, resulted in the opening date being pushed back numerous times."

Hurunui District Council project manager Paul Thornton said with numerous sub-contractors on site, a further layer of complexity was losing some staff members who chose not to get vaccinated, which in some cases affected up to half of its workforce.

"These Covid-19 knock-on effects have been very frustrating for everyone involved.

"But it is super exciting that we now have an opening date that we are very optimistic in achieving.”

Thornton says progress at the pool site has reached a cracking pace, with the new pool linings being installed, and the internal fit out and the exterior cladding all nearing completion.

The pool plant building is under construction. It houses the new sand filters, chlorine dosing points, new pumps, heat pumps, balance tanks, CO2 bottles, and chemical control boards.

Woodham said the large project in the small community was only made possible with the support of the South Ward committee, the Amberley reserves committee, the Amberley Pool steering group, and the generosity of the sponsors.

Sponsors include the Save our Pool Community Group, the Lottery Community Facilities Fund, the Amberley Districts Residents Association, the Rata Foundation, Waghorn Builders, Amberley and District Lions, Murchison Homes, Mollie’s Place, the Community Store, the Amberley Swimming Club, the Amberley MenzShed, and Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa.

"These supporters and sponsors have been right with us the whole way through, and as a council we can’t thank them enough."

Woodham says equally important is thanking the community for its support and patience.

Entry will be free for an initial trial period as the facility gets up and running. Session times, admission charges and information on how to book for the opening weekend will be advertised soon.