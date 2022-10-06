Restoration of park area begins

Community work . . . Keith Harris, of Rangiora, a key member of the Environment Canterbury (ECan) / Waimakariri District Council Rangiora Reach Steering Committee, plants a tree during the community planting day. PHOTO: GRANT EDGE

A community planting day at the Ashley› Rakahuri Regional Park in Rangiora is the first stage of plans to replace trees removed by Environment Canterbury (ECan) two years ago.

The trees were felled by ECan river engineers without consulting the Waimakariri District Council (WDC), ECan councillors, the Waimakariri Water Zone Committee, or the community.

The removal of the 500 trees caused a public outcry, and led to the ECan / WDC Rangiora Reach Advisory Group being established to develop a replanting programme.

A key member, Rangiora’s Keith Harris, a regular park visitor, was one of more than 40 people who attended the planting day on Saturday September 24.

‘‘It was a great site to see so many of our community come along to help us with the replanting of many grasses, shrubs, bushes, and trees,’’ Keith said.

‘‘After a two›year campaign we finally had something special happening at the Cones Road site.

‘‘I would like to thank those who have helped and supported this project from the start and especially the support I received from our Mayor Dan Gordon and his WDC team, ECan councillor Grant Edge, all those on the Rangiora Reach Advisory Group, and my wife Christine and grandchildren who encouraged me to do something special for our environment,’’ he said.

‘‘I would also like to thank the North Canterbury News for their great reporting and for encouraging our Waimakariri community to get involved. It was a great team effort and a great result for our future generation to enjoy.’’

A selection of 500 native plants, including Kowhai, kanuka, cabbage trees, flax, silver tussocks and coprosma, were planted with plans to plant a total of 3200 native trees, grasses, bushes and flax in the area. ECan braided river revival regional lead Greg Stanley said the planting was an outcome of engagement with the community and stakeholders to develop a master plan around what people wanted to see in this part of the park after the trees were removed to ` ensure that the area could function as a floodway if the primary stop bank fails’’.

The community had `made it clear that this area is a really important recreational space used by walkers, runners, cyclists, and dog walkers who enjoy the myriad of trails by the river’’.

‘‘Many people told us that they would like to see planting carried out in this year's planting season if it could be done in a way that would still enable the flood overflow function of the area. While the area cannot be fully replanted, smaller, deliberately located nodes of low height natives with a small number of well› maintained shade trees can be planted for the community to enjoy,’’ Greg said.

By SHELLEY TOPP