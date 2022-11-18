Return of NZ Agricultural Show popular

The New Zealand Agricultural Show 2022 opened its doors again in Christchurch after a Covid enforced two year shut down, and the Canterbury crowds responded in record numbers.

Over the three-day-long Canterbury A&P Show hosted at the Canterbury Agricultural Park in Christchurch, the Show’s general manager Tracy Ahern said there had been 70,000 people through the gates by the end of Thursday, and a total of 115,000 people had entered by 4pm on Friday.

More than 46,000 tickets had been sold on Friday, which Ahern believed was a new record, helped along by free entry for under 18s.

On show was everything from duck herding, fashion shows, gumboot throwing, wood chopping, equestrian events and all the hotly contested farm animal competitions. But for many the main attraction of the show other than the farming related trade displays was the chance to catch up with old friends.

‘‘It was good to catch up with people we haven’t seen in three years,’’ Waiau farmers Sue and Angus Galletly said, ‘‘It’s been a tough couple of years but it’s great to see our friends again.’’

Rotherham beef farmer Ben Crossley agreed saying it was fun saying hello to all the people he hasn’t seen for such a long time.

Former Canterbury A&P Association president Peter Gardner of Amberley said he has been coming to the show most of his life and his fondest memories were all about the people he met and the stock on show.

For the Rangiora High School students involved in the school’s cattle show team programme, the show was a chance to show off their stock handling skills as they paraded their charges around the judging ring.

Ariki Matehaere 16, says the extra curricular programme held at the Woolstone Park Low Line cattle stud at Fernside, near Rangiora, was a great programme because it allowed the nine member cattle show team valuable experience in stock handling, parading and becoming familiar with the animals.

For a group of friends, breeding and raising a piglet to show standard has been a five year long journey filled with alot of fun.

Members of the Slug Genetics team from North Canterbury were upbeat despite their latest piglet not making the top ten of the hotly contested boar competition. Their 130kg pet pig, Janel was the fifth year they had

entered the competition, which attracted 46 teams of young farmers, students from Lincoln University, commercial and hobby breeders and friends to the show. Many teams such as the Pork Chop Princesses were dressed in matching sets of clothes.

Tom Burrows of West Eyreton’s Eudunda Corriedale Stud, says the show has always held an attraction for him and his family.

‘‘I’ve been coming since 1977 and I love being able to see how other breeders are performing, it’s a great way to advertise the stud and compare our breeds with the other studs.’’

His ewes did well with one picking up champion in breed which was shown off in the capable hands of the Australian Youth Corriedale ambassador Katrina Abbott.

‘‘This is a great programme which we, the breeders association run with Australia on alternative years. It’s great for the young people to learn about Corriedales and farming in general,’’ he said.