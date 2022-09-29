Role models celebrate milestone

Special anniversary . . . Des and Bet Hide, of Cust, have recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

The secret of a long, happy marriage is to choose a bride who is a good cook, Des Hide says.

Des, aged 91, and his wife, Bet, aged 88, who recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at their Cust home, say team work is also important in their marriage.

The couple’s daughter, Kathy Webb, says her parents are ‘‘fantastic role models’’ for married life and compromise.

‘‘They are always a happy couple, still living in the house they hand-built with concrete blocks, made one by one, by them,’’ she says.

‘‘My brother and I have never heard them argue, at least, not in front of us.’’

Bet, who grew up in Addington, caught Des’s eye during school holidays spent with her sister Norrie and brother-in law Stan Cooper, in Cust, when she was just 15-years-old.

Des was an 18-year-old truck driver, living and working in the village.

‘‘We just clicked,’’ Bet says.

Bet came from a ‘‘broken home’’ and she was ready to marry the love of her life early in their relationship to begin making her own family. But they were considered too young to wed and agreed to wait a little longer.

However, three years later Bet thought she had ‘‘waited long enough’’ so a date was set for their wedding and on August 16, 1952, the couple tied the knot in Cust's St James’ Anglican Church.

They bought a small block of land from the church, paying £200 for the 2 1/4 acres (0.9 hectares), and began building their new home, ‘‘a basic cottage’’ where they still live today.

The couple have two children, Kathy and Michael. Both live in Waimakariri and Michael has two adult children, Thomas and Lachlan. The latest member of their family is Thomas’ daughter Adelyne, who arrived seven months ago and is Bet and Des’s first great grandchild.

‘‘She is really sweet,’’ Bet says.

Des grew up around trucks. His father, Les Hide, ran Transport North Canterbury, so it was a natural progression for Des to join the company when he left school. Then when Les retired Des took over running the business until his retirement.

A short time after retiring, Des took another job driving trucks part-time for a Christchurch company. He also spent many years as a volunteer for the Cust Volunteer Fire Brigade, beginning as a teenager and working his way up to chief fire officer and was subsequently awarded a Queen's Service medal for his service.

‘‘He is not one to sit around,’’ Bet says.

The couple also farmed poultry at one stage, selling eggs from the 5000 layers in their care.

Bet is a member of the Cust and District Historical Society. She is also keen on sewing and other craftwork.

The couple say the biggest change in the years they have lived in Cust is the high cost of everything today and the tar seal on their road. When they first built their home on the Cust Main Road (now known as Oxford Road) it still had a gravel surface.

‘‘The dust was terrible,’’ Bet says.

She also appreciates the modern luxury of hot and cold running water in homes and the possibility of daily showers. When she was growing up hot water for the weekly bath had to be heated in an old copper pot and everyone in the family used that same water.

‘‘We even had to wash our hair in that water,’’ she says.

For Des, the installation of citizen band radios in trucks was a welcome improvement because if he needed help out on the road or at a job he could use the truck’s radio to contact Bet back at home.

By SHELLEY TOPP