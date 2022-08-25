Ron keeps the wheels turning at Cancer Society

Ron Morrow with his mobility scooter. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

When Ron Morrow realised his eyesight was no longer good enough to drive his car he made a generous decision.

The Rangiora Charles Upham Retirement Village resident decided to donate his 2004 Toyota Spacio to the Cancer Society North Canterbury Centre.

‘‘I thought they might know someone who needed a car to get to treatment,’’ he says.

But after giving his idea more thought Ron came up with a better plan which enabled him to help his daughter, son in law, and the Cancer Society, at the same time.

He realised Catherine and Maurice needed a vehicle upgrade as their work car had over 300,000 kilometres on the clock, so they did a swap.

Catherine and Maurice took over ownership of Ron’s Toyota, then sold their old car and gave the money they received for it to Ron. He in turn donated it to the Cancer Society.

‘‘It meant that the Cancer Society didn’t get quite as much, but I was able to help my family as well,’’ Ron says.

The Canterbury Cancer Society North Canterbury Centre co›ordinator, Gabrielle O’Connell, says they are ‘‘delighted with Ron’s extremely generous donation of $2050’’.

Ron, aged ‘‘nearly 93’’ made the cash donation in person.

He rode all the way from Ryman’s retirement village on Charles Upham Drive, to the cancer centre office in Rangiora’s Percival Street, on an old mobility scooter which belonged to his late wife Helen, who died in August last year.

Ron, a young at heart retired carpenter, who calls himself ‘‘an old chippy’’, is also a classic car enthusiast, a passion Helen did not share.

‘‘For my 91st birthday I bought myself a classic car, Ron says. ‘‘Helen never liked it. It was a like a hedgehog in her life, a very prickly subject.’’

Helen worried about Ron driving around in an old, possibly unreliable, car. He didn’t like her worrying about him, so his 1964 Wolseley 16/60 had to go.

Despite Ron’s eyesight and mobility issues now restricting him to an upgraded, ‘‘fully covered in’’ mobility scooter for transportation, he is keeping his love of classic cars alive with plans to get the front of his scooter remodelled in the likeness of his former 1964 Wolseley 16/60. Ron likes the look of the old Wolseley, especially ‘‘the grill work on the front’’.

Rangiora’s UDU Engineering and Horton Signs are helping Ron achieve his ‘‘classic car’’ scooter makeover. He hopes to be riding around in his classy new set of wheels by Spring.

-By Shelley Topp