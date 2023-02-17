School sports coaching returns

The North Canterbury Sport & Recreation Trusts MainPower Sports Coaching team . . . Bronwyn Dibb (left), Cody Alexander, Elsie Petrie-Taylor, Lily Thompson-Hood, Cam Graham and Alexandra Hollands. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The North Canterbury Sport & Recreation Trust will again be providing six coaches for its MainPower Primary School Sports Coaching programme this year.

In recent times the team has dropped to as few as three coaches, largely due to the pandemic and funding shortages.

But with the Trust increasing its community programmes being offered, it has been able to return to the full complement of coaches.

The MainPower Primary School Sports Coaching programme was started programme was started in 2008.

It aims to improve fundamental sports skills in students, providing them with positive sports experiences and increasing their engagement in both school and club activities.

The programme has three teams of two coaches visiting schools across Waimakariri and Hurunui districts on a fortnightly basis.

During visits the coaches take 30 minute sessions with each class, focusing on fundamental movement skills as well as sport specific skills across a variety of codes.

Coaching Team Leader Elsie Petrie-Taylor says having two coaches working together in each team is a key difference and ensures every child is encouraged to participate.

‘‘With two coaches you can have one leading the group while the other has the freedom to work on an individual basis with students if required.

This way everyone is active, engaged and able to succeed at their own level.’’

The team of MainPower Sports Coaches has a diverse range of sporting backgrounds themselves, including basketball, athletics, rugby league, trampoline, rugby, martial arts and power lifting.

Several of them grew up in North Canterbury and are passionate about sharing their knowledge and experience.