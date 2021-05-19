Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Senior member of Mongols gang arrested in Canterbury

    A senior Mongols motorcycle gang member wanted by police for almost a year has been arrested in Waipara, Canterbury.

    The National Organised Crime Group's detective inspector Paul Newman said warrants for the 27-year-old were first issued in May 2020 in Auckland.

    He was wanted for serious drug-dealing, and firearms and money laundering allegations related to Operation Nestegg.

    The man was arrested at an address in the small town just after 4.30pm, where a military-style semi-automatic firearm was also located.

    He will appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow facing several charges.

    "Police will continue to target organised criminal groups and those who are in possession of unlawful firearms," Newman said.

    "We want to ensure our communities are resilient and feel safe.

    "Police welcomes information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, illicit drugs, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community."

