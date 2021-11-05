SH1 detour near Kaiapoi for five nights

People heading north out of Christchurch from Sunday night will face a short detour near Kaiapoi, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Work is being carried out in the Lineside Rd/Smith St overpass area for about five nights from November 7, between 7pm and 6am.

Contractors will be installing a temporary steel barrier to create a safe work site.

The detour will take drivers to the Lineside Rd/Smith St off ramp, across the overpass, and back on to the motorway using the northbound on-ramp, says Tresca Forrester, journey manager for Waka Kotahi NZTA.

It will be well signposted.

Temporary traffic lights on the overpass will be used to ensure safe access for drivers using Smith St and Lineside Road, as well as the SH1 detour.

The southbound lane of SH1 will remain open, with a temporary speed limit of 50kmph past the work site.

The work is part of the SH1 Cam River to Tram Rd Safety Improvements Project, designed to improve the safety and resilience of the highway north of Christchurch.