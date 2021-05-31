Sleepless night after evacuation

Waimakariri District Council Civil Defence volunteer Gale serves Ohoka evacuee Sheralyn Sturt with a donated donut for breakfast on Monday morning. Photo: North Canterbury News

When Sheralyn Sturt received the Waimakariri District Council Civil Defence teams phone alarm on Sunday night to evacuate her Ohoka home, she did not waste time thinking about what to do.

Sheralyn had her daughter, Jessica, and granddaughter, Natalie, were at home with her at the time and they quickly grabbed some sleeping bags and a few other essential items and drove to the Rangiora Baptist Church.

It was one of two venues designated by the Waimakariri District Council Civil Defence team as evacuation centres after flooding in the district over the weekend.

Sheralyn said they decided to go to the Rangiora Baptist Church, rather than one at Mandeville, because it was the furthest evacuation centre from the Eyre River.

She said there were about 10 other evacuees sleeping overnight in the church hall, with several others sleeping in their cars in the church carpark.

‘‘We have been well looked after,’’ she said on Monday morning.

However, she had a sleepless night worrying about what would happen to her home if the Eyre River stop banks failed.

The council’s initial 8.30pm phone alarm warned recipients, in at-risk areas, that stop banks for the Eyre River and the Ashley/Rakahuri River were at risk of failing.

Everyone along the Eyre River from Wolffs Road and north of the Eyre River were told to leave immediately. They have since been allowed to return home as the Eyre River levels drop.

Fernside residents, between Mt Thomas Road, Oxford Road and Merton Road were also told to evacuate immediately. At 1.30pm, Tuesday, the 113 Fernside property owners, and their families, were allowed to return home.

- By Shelley Topp