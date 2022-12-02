A slice of history, and a pinch of flare

Family history . . . Rangiora Bakery’s Frank Janssen’s old family recipe for the Christmas treat Stollen, has again won a national award for the bakery. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Rangiora Bakery’s Frank Janssen’s old family recipe for the Christmas treat Stollen has come up trumps again.

With a few subtle changes here and there, it was again judged the best in New Zealand at the recent Baking NZ Christmas Competition.

‘‘We have evolved the recipe over the years compared to what my grand parents made in their bakery in Holland,’’ he said.

‘‘This year we made it a bit more nutty, added in some extra spices and altered the secret glaze we use and it was enough to win again,’’ he said.

Frank says this was the second time he had won the nation-wide competition, his prized stollen loaves won back in 2017, but this year he almost didn’t make it.

‘‘We completely forgot about the competition was on, we were so busy in the bakery then with just four days to go, myself, Arlyn Thompson (fruit mince tarts) and Wayne Rewi (croissants) all pitched in and started making the best bakery products we could.

‘‘We all started baking, then critiquing each others work, making the changes and then baking and critiquing again for a total of seven times until we had all found the best bakery items we could make that everyone liked.’’

He says this years winning Stollen was the best he has ever made.

‘‘It’s such a nice Stollen and I’m sure it’s better than the ones the family made four generations ago.’’

Franks love of the rich fruit bread fast becoming a staple of kiwi Christmas dinners, began when hanging around in his grand parents bakery as a child.

‘‘My grand parents owned the bakery, the mill beside it which made the flour and also the pub on the other side.’’

He says the secret of a good Stollen was the ingredients and the amount of love you put into the mixture which after initial mixing, the next stages should be all done by hand.

‘‘The bread is rich in fruit, with butter, sugar, and an almond log sitting nicely in the middle of it.

‘‘I make our one using slivered almonds which are cut very fine and gives it a wonderful taste.’’

Frank also applauded the efforts of Arlyn and Wayne who both came fourth in their respective competitions against some stiff competition.