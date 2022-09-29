Slipping and sliding, having muddy good fun

Muddy good fun . . . Amy Topp, from Christchurch, competing in one of the team events during the Muddy Good Run event held at the Mandeville Sports Centre last Sunday. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

The Muddy Good Run was a muddy and watery obstacle course held at the Mandeville Sports Centre in Rangiora on Sunday, 25 September 2022.

Run as either one or two laps for a total of 5km or 10km. There is also children's 1.5km course, and a 500m Junior KIDZ Mud Run for 4 to 6 year olds which requires a parent or guardian to run with the child.

The course combined cross country running with crawling, leaping and wading your way through a variety of challenging mud and water obstacles. There will be mud pits, man made hills, slippery slides, mud and water slides, cars to climb over, cars to crawl under, containers to scale, hay bales to get over, camo net crawls, cargo net climbs and a run in between.

Mud fun . . . A competitor slithers out from under a vehicle. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Mud mates . . . Melissa Taylor, left, Rachel Nally, and Deb Mullen, happy to have finished their 5km run. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP