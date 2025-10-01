Son takes 'trip down memory lane' with dad's 77-year-old Christchurch Yacht Club membership badge

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Wilson’s father gave him the 77-year-old badge when he heard his Brisbane-based son was coming to Christchurch to take part in the six-day IOM Oceania 25 regatta on Pegasus Lake.
"My dad is a Kiwi, and I’ve been on the water since I was five or six," says Wilson.
"So coming here is like a trip down memory lane for me."
Fellow Aussie Roger Paul is also impressed with the layouts available for racers at the regatta.
"I’ve raced here before and love the opportunities it offers us."
There will be six days of racing at the IOM Oceania 25 radio-controlled sailing regatta on Pegasus Lake from September 29 to October 4.
The event started on Monday with fine but varying wind conditions.
Pegasus Lake offers numerous opportunities to race the small yachts competitively in different wind types.
Race concept planner Paul Johnson, who lives in Pegasus, said there is no other lake like it.
"There are so many variations of courses we can quickly create for the racers, as they are always no more than a few meters from their yachts, and there is plenty of space all around the lakeside to stand.”
The races usually last 10 to 15 minutes and can be done in four heats.
- To find out more about the regatta, visit iomoceania.com