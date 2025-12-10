Spectacular new mural at Rangiora High

The designer of the mural on the back of the Hauora Hub shed, Addison Spragg (right), with others involved in the project - art teacher Georgia Glass, Nate Spragg and Lexi Wason, English teacher Gabriel Boyd and Brooklyn Reid. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

A mural has been created by Rangiora High students for the school’s Haoura/Wellbeing Hub.

The hub, which was established to host equine-assisted therapy opportunities for students and early childhood pupils with help from the Sandow Riding School, is situated in the open fields of the school’s greenspace farm.

The mural is installed on the back of a corrugated-iron shed, which can be seen from Kippenberger Ave.

The school’s art teacher, Georgia Glass, said a small group of pupils aged 13 to 18 created the mural.

They were led by the arts captain for 2025, Addison Spragg, and Brooklyn Reid.

‘‘Addison did the main plan and initial design, and then Brooklyn made additions to the design during the painting process so I would say it was a happy collaboration,’’ Georgia said.

Addison, who is 17 and in her last year at Rangiora High, will leave for Europe early next year to promote her artwork.

She says she has put her heart and soul into the mural and is thrilled with how it had turned out.

‘‘It is a nice legacy to leave at the school. I am very proud of what we have achieved.’’

The feedback the group has received about the mural, which was only completed last Friday had all been positive,’’ she said.

‘‘It is exactly what the Greenspace team wanted so I am glad I was able to see their vision.’’

The mural is part of the RHS Greenspace initiative, which was set in motion during 2023 when the school’s science leader of learning, David Newsham-West, outlined his vision to the school board for a multidisciplinary space with educational opportunities for the school’s 26ha farm.