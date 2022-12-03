Spotlight on iconic district event

Martin Pinkham

The time is right for an iconic Waimakariri event, says a Kaiapoi business leader.

Kaiapoi Promotions Association (KPA) chairperson Martin Pinkham says such an event could put the district on the map and be eligible for government funding.

He was speaking at last week’s Waimakariri District Council audit and risk committee meeting.

He was keen to sit down the council’s economic development arm, Enterprise North Canterbury (ENC), Rangiora Promotions and the Oxford Promotions Action Committee.

KPA’s largest event was the Kaiapoi Christmas Carnival and Santa Parade and it was planning to bring back the Kaiapoi River Carnival early next year.

ENC general manager Heather Warwick supports the idea, but says it would need to be considered carefully.

She says an event like the Selwyn Sounds would bring little benefit for Waimakariri businesses.

‘‘We need something that sells the region like the Waipara Valley Wine and Food Festival, rather than another event where people don’t have to stay the night and our retailers don’t see any benefit.’’

A lack of accommodation was one barrier for a large event.

But Mrs Warwick wondered whether there needed to a single big iconic event.

She says Oxford has been successful with a several smaller events throughout the year.

ENC holds the regional events fund for Waimakariri, and Mrs Warwick says funding has been provisionally improved for an ‘‘exciting’’ new event centred around the Kaiapoi River in March next year.

Rangiora Promotions chairperson Ross Ditmer says he would welcome a conversation around an iconic Waimakariri event.

But he wondered whether a large event would be more sustainable if it was privately run.

‘‘We have an iconic event in Rangiora, Muscle Car Madness, which has been run for more than 30 years by a private entity.’’

He says Rangiora business owner Karl Horwarth has ‘‘had some great ideas’’ for a winter festival, a festival of colour and alight festival.

‘‘But it is a matter of who puts it together, because you can’t rely on volunteers to make it sustainable.

‘‘So, does the council take ownership of it, or do you look to private entities to run it?’’

Rangiora Promotions employs apart time events co-ordinator to run events, with volunteer support. Mr Ditmer says the organisation’s strength is being able to run free family events, suchas the outdoor cinema and fireworks event last Friday (November 25), as well as the santa parade and party in the park.

By David Hill

Public interest journalism is funded by New Zealand on Air.