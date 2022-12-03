Sun shines on Fernside garden tour

What is its story? . . . Parents and visitors to Fernside School try to unravel the mystery surrounding the names of the individual gardens created by the pupils in the school’s garden area, as part of the Gardens of Fernside tour. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

A torrential downpour the day before didn’t faze the organisers of the Gardens of Fernside tour.

While some garden owners said it took away some colour from the flowers, most of the six gardens on show had drained well enough overnight to allow the more than 900 visitors to sample the delights of the gardens.

Evelyn and Murray Turner were hosting their first ever garden tour of their elegantly appointed garden at Johns Road.

Evelyn said she had even gone out into the rain on Saturday afternoon to make sure everything was OK and despite loosing some colour from the flowers, she was happy with how it had all stood up to the downpour.

The former Ashburton couple said they inherited the stunning one hectare garden three years ago from the previous owners, Marion and Alan Crowe, who had spent many years developing the park like gardens which had also been a regular feature in previous Gardens of Fernside tours.

The Turners said they were happy to continue supporting the biennial tour as it gave them the opportunity to add their collection of 1930s era vintage Packard cars into the garden vistas.

Murray said they had been working over the past couple of years to add their mark to the extensive garden and enhance some of the features, which were built around the large swale running through the property.

‘‘It gives us the unique ability to have rolling contours in our garden while everyone else is on flat land, there is now lots of stuff going in the garden plus some hidden treats for visitors,’’ he said.

The biennial Gardens of Fernside tour was started in 1993 by a group of school parents as the principle fundraiser for Fernside School, which showcases some of the fabulous gardens in the Fernside / Swannanoa corner of the North Canterbury countryside.

Visitors come from far and wide to attend the tour including Bay of Plenty couple Lorne and Marg Thompson, who have attended four tours.

‘‘We time our Christchurch holidays around attending the tour and love the variety of flowers we can find at the gardens on show,’’ Marg said, as they toured the extensive gardens of Jo and Rhys Dobson, called ‘Behind the hedges on tram’.

Fernside School principal Darryn Ward said they were very lucky with the weather and praised the efforts of the school’s pupils, who had prepared the school’s gardens for display.

‘‘We had a wonderful floating garden made by year 1, 2 and 3 pupils and then the senior kids turned the school gardens into a quiz session for people to guess the story behind each garden layout.’’

He said the funds raised from the tour this year will help upgrade facilities at the school and allow them to do a bit more work around the community pool.