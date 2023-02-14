Te reo, community to the fore

In the groove . . . Gracia Miles, aged 8, of Christchurch, dancing to the beat in the Grooviest Dancer competition at the Kaiapoi Waitangi Day Family Celebrations in Trousselot Park last Monday. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

The richness of te reo Maori, and the strength of community were key features at Kaiapoi’s Waitangi Day Family Celebration at Trousselot Park.

Every guest speaker used te reo Maori in their speech and it was also in frequent, casual use among people attending the event.

The guest speakers included the Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi Community Board chairwoman, Jackie Watson, Waimakariri District Mayor, Dan Gordon, Nga ¯i Tu ¯a ¯huriri representative Maaka Tau, Kaiapoi High School representative Remihana Emery, along with Kaiapoi High School head girl Jade Wilson and Tahu Russell, a former Kaiapoi head boy standing in for his nephew Josh Keating, who could not attend the event because of illness.

Some of the guest speakers also spoke about the strong community spirit which had enabled the event to be held this year.

Mayor Gordon said he wanted to acknowledge ‘‘the tremendous mahi from All Together Kaiapoi’’, who have organised the event since 2011.

‘‘I know this year was particularly hard when funding fell through. But it shows the depth of community here in Kaiapoi that several business came on board to financially support the event. We are very grateful for your support.’’

He said the event reminded him that `the importance of manaa-kitanga, looking after our people’’, is what we value as a district.

The event’s long-time presenter, Kaiapoi singer Sharon Russell, is recovering from pneumonia and was unable to fulfil that role this year but her daughter Gina Keating stepped up at short notice to do the job.

However, Sharon was able to join her daughter on stage for couple of songs.

Other musical performers on the day included Gina’s youngest son, Liam Keating and Jaydin Shingleton, with kapa haka performances from Kaiapoi Borough School, Kaiapoi High School and Kaiapoi North School.

The Ethnic South Indian Classical Tamil Dance group, Sport Suzie's Betty’s World’ Circus Show, Christchurch Fellowship of Song, Dance and Drama, and hip-hop dancer Talula Green, also featured at the event.

In her opening speech Jackie also made special mention of the late Chris Greengrass, a former chairwoman of both All Together Kaiapoi and the Kaiapoi Tuahiwi Community Board, who died last year after 50 years of service to the Kaiapoi community.

‘‘The Kaiapoi Tuahiwi Community Board has installed a memorial seat in her honour on the riverbank just past the Coastguard for the public to enjoy,’’ she said.

By SHELLEY TOPP