Teaching old dog new tricks

Learning art for the joy of it . . . Rangiora artist Coral Broughton, second from left, with some of her art students who contributed to the You CanTeach an Old Dog New Tricks exhibition which opened at Art on the Quay Gallery in Kaiapoi on last Thursday evening (January 12). PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

Rangiora artist and art tutor Coral Broughton says you can teach an old dog new tricks.

‘‘I got my Bachelors and Masters of Fine Arts in my 60s, so yes an old dog can learn

new tricks, and as a teacher this lays the perfect foundation for me to impart even more

knowledge to my passionate and knowledge-thirsty students,’’ she says.

Coral tutors a mix of male and female students at her home-based art studio. They

range from teenagers to seniors.

Everyone, including absolute beginners to more advanced students, is welcome.

‘‘I have an exceptional group of people who are committed to on-going learning, she

says.

‘‘They enjoy challenges and problem solving and work hard at achieving their desired

outcomes. It is a privilege to tutor these people and it is a blessing to me.’’

Some of Coral’s students' work is now on show in a new exhibition called You Can

Teach An Old Dog New Tricks at Art on the Quay Gallery in the Ruataniwha Kaiapoi Civic

Centre.

The You Can Teach An Old Dog New Tricks exhibition runs until February 15.

By Shelley Topp.