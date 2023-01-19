Teaching old dog new tricks

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
‘‘I got my Bachelors and Masters of Fine Arts in my 60s, so yes an old dog can learn
new tricks, and as a teacher this lays the perfect foundation for me to impart even more
knowledge to my passionate and knowledge-thirsty students,’’ she says.
Coral tutors a mix of male and female students at her home-based art studio. They
range from teenagers to seniors.
Everyone, including absolute beginners to more advanced students, is welcome.
‘‘I have an exceptional group of people who are committed to on-going learning, she
says.
‘‘They enjoy challenges and problem solving and work hard at achieving their desired
outcomes. It is a privilege to tutor these people and it is a blessing to me.’’
Some of Coral’s students' work is now on show in a new exhibition called You Can
Teach An Old Dog New Tricks at Art on the Quay Gallery in the Ruataniwha Kaiapoi Civic
Centre.
The You Can Teach An Old Dog New Tricks exhibition runs until February 15.
By Shelley Topp.