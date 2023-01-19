Thursday, 19 January 2023

Teaching old dog new tricks

    ncn_banner.png

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. North Canterbury

    Learning art for the joy of it . . . Rangiora artist Coral Broughton, second from left, with some...
    Learning art for the joy of it . . . Rangiora artist Coral Broughton, second from left, with some of her art students who contributed to the You CanTeach an Old Dog New Tricks exhibition which opened at Art on the Quay Gallery in Kaiapoi on last Thursday evening (January 12). PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP
    Rangiora artist and art tutor Coral Broughton says you can teach an old dog new tricks.

    ‘‘I got my Bachelors and Masters of Fine Arts in my 60s, so yes an old dog can learn

    new tricks, and as a teacher this lays the perfect foundation for me to impart even more

    knowledge to my passionate and knowledge-thirsty students,’’ she says.

    Coral tutors a mix of male and female students at her home-based art studio. They

    range from teenagers to seniors.

    Everyone, including absolute beginners to more advanced students, is welcome.

    ‘‘I have an exceptional group of people who are committed to on-going learning, she

    says.

    ‘‘They enjoy challenges and problem solving and work hard at achieving their desired

    outcomes. It is a privilege to tutor these people and it is a blessing to me.’’

    Some of Coral’s students' work is now on show in a new exhibition called You Can

    Teach An Old Dog New Tricks at Art on the Quay Gallery in the Ruataniwha Kaiapoi Civic

    Centre.

    The You Can Teach An Old Dog New Tricks exhibition runs until February 15.

    By Shelley Topp.