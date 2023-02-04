Tiromoana planting continues

Planting time . . . Staff from Wai Ora Ecological Contracting, Andrew Limbe (left) and Malcom Stewart planting near Kate Pond. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Work is continuing to establish a kahikatea forest on the valley floor of Tiromoana Bush, adjacent to the landfill in Kate Valley.

It’s part of a restoration project by Transwaste Canterbury Ltd (Transwaste) which owns Tiromoana Bush and the landfill.

A QEII Covenant protects Tiromoana Bush for perpetuity.

Over 1000 kahikatea trees, along with other appropriate species will be planted in 2022-2023 on the valley floor upstream of the Kate Valley Pond wetland, to continue creating the mixed kahikatea forest.

Transwaste Chair Gill Cox says annual tree planting is a key part of restoring the native forests that once grew in Tiromoana Bush.

‘‘Since the restoration project began in 2004 we’ve planted thousands of native trees to kick›start natural regeneration,’’ Mr Cox says.

Kahikatea were first planted by Kate Pond over 12 years ago and these are now five metres tall. The success of those early plantings led to creating a kahikatea forest and wetland around Kate Pond.

At some point in its farming history the Kate Stream, which created a wetland in the valley, was constrained within a straightened drain and the surrounding wetland drained.

The creation of Kate Pond is gradually re›wetting the valley and creating conditions suitable for restoring a kahikatea forest.

‘‘Kahikatea appear to grow well with some shelter, so it’s being planted with other native species,’’ says Mr Cox.

‘‘We’re planting a mixture of manuka, mingimingi, harakeke (flax), ti kouka (cabbage tree), kowhai and other native species, with at least one kahikatea planted every three to six metres across the valley floor,’’ says Mr. Cox.

The aim is to establish a mixed kahikatea forest-wetland system, restoring a regionally rare habitat for a range of native fauna.

Over time it’s expected birds such as kereru and korimako will help disperse plant seeds more widely through Tiromoana Bush.

Therefore, it’s important to ensure trees provide sufficient food to sustain these species.

‘‘That’s why we’re planting harakeke and manuka for nectar, and ti kouka and other species for fruit.

In addition to restoring the kahikatea forest, totara and matai, which would have been dominant species in the pre› human hill›slope forest, are also making a return.

Mr Cox says as seed sources for these are distant from Tiromoana Bush, natural regeneration would take decades if not centuries.

‘‘That’s why annual plantings of both species are taking place,’’ Mr Cox says.

To speed up regeneration about 100 to ¯tara and 100 matai are being planted in suitable sites, such as in gaps in regenerating forest.

‘‘Over time these plantings will produce seeds that support their natural regeneration which is our ultimate aim.’’

Planting is usually scheduled for spring after the worst of the frosts, and to take advantage of soil moisture being at a peak.