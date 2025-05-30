Trust closes amid funding woes

A community picnic in January this year was one of many organised by the Waiora Links Community Trust at Pegasus. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Regrettably the tank is empty, said Waiora Links Community Trust co-founder Ronel Stephens after the sudden decision to close it down last week.

‘‘The decision has not been made lightly, but despite our best efforts, we have been unable to secure the operational funding needed to sustain our work.’’

Stephens says without this crucial funding support, the trust had to rely solely on its remaining reserves to continue offering community favourites, such as the monthly cuppas, Anzac morning tea, January picnic, and trips to the Ohoka Market, all at little or no cost to the community.

The trust was officially formed early in December 2022, and its aim was to support community wellbeing in the growing Woodend, Ravenswood, Pegasus and Waikuku communities by running free events to help residents connect with one another.

Over the three years the trust has been responsible for hosting volunteer expos, Toot 4 Tucker, Pink Ribbon morning teas, end of year cuppas, community network meetings, public consultations, day trips to events and the community centre advisory group meetings in the Woodend, Pegasus and Waikuku areas.

Stephens said the trust formally thanks all of its volunteers, sponsors and funders, along with partner organisations.

‘‘An invitation to our last event on June 11, is open to everyone. Please feel free to join us then.”

She said the Ronel’s cuppa events have grown in popularity over the years, and was well supported by outside organisations in the form of representatives of those institutions doing presentations and talks at the cuppa.

However, she will no longer offer this event and the last Ronel’s Community Cuppa will be on June 11. It will be the eighth anniversary and the last hooray.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said he was saddened to hear about the closure of Waiora Links Community Trust.

‘‘They’ve been fantastic at unifying their community, hosting events, fostering a real sense of place, and bringing people together.’’

He said he has been a big fan of the Community Cuppas hosted by Ronel — ‘‘the baking was always exceptional’’ — and he regularly attended the many events the trust organised over the years.

‘‘Their contributions will be missed.

‘‘I know it wouldn’t have been an easy decision to make, but it’s important to celebrate the contributions that have been made over many years.’’

Waimakariri district councillor Brent Cairns said he was also saddened by the closure.

‘‘Look at the hole they are going to be leaving in the community, Ronel's Cuppa will be hugely missed.’’

He said this should serve as a wake-up call about how people in Waimakariri rely so heavily on volunteer groups and organisations.

‘‘They work for so many organisations, without pay and giving of their free time to help others. This is what happens when they want to step back, to step out of the limelight and they have done their time and want to move on, so what happens next?’’

He says funding is always a major concern for the many large and small volunteer groups in the community.

‘‘What are other groups doing as funding access becomes harder and harder. We should all be concerned about the ramifications of not having volunteer groups around. Ones like Toot4Tucker. If that goes it will be a huge gap in the welfare of our communities.’’

He said with the Matariki event in Kaiapoi being cancelled next month, it’s obvious the funding is becoming harder and harder to find.

‘‘The money to run community events like this has to come from somewhere, but where?’’