Thursday, 28 March 2024

Two dead, SH1 closed after crash north of Kaikoura

    ncn_banner.png

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. North Canterbury

    Two people are dead and two injured in a crash that has closed State Highway 1 north of Kaikoura.

    Emergency services were notified of the two-vehicle crash, on the highway between Kekerengu and Ward, at 10.56am.

    Police confirmed about 2.35pm that two people had died and two others had been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

    An NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesperson earlier said the serious crash unit was attending and could take several hours to complete investigations.

    The road was closed and the only detours were lengthy ones.

    "Given the Easter traffic heading to the Interisland ferries and coming south from the North Island, people should take the longer Lewis Pass route between Canterbury and Blenheim/ Picton," the NZTA spokesperson said.

    Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter