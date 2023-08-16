Vandals in 4WDs targeting fields

The Waimakariri District Council is working with police to get licence plate numbers of the vehicles involved. Photo: File / Getty Images

Vandals believed to be driving 4WD vehicles have torn up newly sown grass on unfenced land being developed by Daniel Smith Industries near Rangiora Airfield.

The vandalism is similar to ongoing damage being done to Waimakariri District Council-owned land, says the council’s general manager of community and recreation Chris Brown.

And he says ratepayers are footing the bill.

"It is a real shame when amenity turf and other sensitive areas are damaged by vehicles," Brown said.

"We get this at times on our sports fields, neighbourhood reserves and in the sand dunes on the coast. I am not sure that all those who cause the damage are aware of just how much it costs to undertake repairs."

"It is expensive to repair but further to the financial burden, is the impact that it can have on wildlife in sensitive areas."

Although bollards "generally protect" council­owned sports grounds and neighbourhood reserves from vandalism, the cost of installing them is expensive and places another unwanted burden on ratepayers' funds.

The council is responding to the problem by working with police in cases where they have been able to get licence plate numbers of the vehicles involved.

"We are also increasing our camera network with better quality cameras which can in some instances be moved to problem sites," Brown says.

By Shelley Topp