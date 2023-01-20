Waitangi Day event given helping hand

Setting the scene . . . The Kaiapoi Borough School kapa haka group performed to an appreciative crowd in 2021. Photo: Robyn Bristow

Fears Waitangi Day commemorations in Kaiapoi might have to be cancelled due to lack of funding, have been doused thanks to local companies and businesses.

Two KaiapoI-based companies, Hazeldine Construction and Misco Joinery, plus the Kaiapoi Club and Kaiapoi businessman Jedd Pearce, have come to the rescue with funding for the annual event to ensure the free event will proceed on February 6, at Trousselot Park.

All Together Kaiapoi chair Jackie Watson says each gave $1000 to help make up the $6000 shortfall.

‘‘We are thrilled with their wonderful support at such short notice,’’ she says.

‘‘We are still a bit short, and may have to cancel the bouncy castle and pony rides, but we are sending out another appeal to anyone who may be able to help.’’

The popular commemoration day had previously been funded by the Ministry of Culture and Heritage.

But it declined All Together Kaiapoi’s application, shocking the organising team.

Ministry staff said the application was unsuccessful because ‘‘we received other applications that were more strongly aligned to the purpose and criteria of the fund.

The panel could not see a strong connection to the Treaty and rated this application quite low because of non-visibility of Maori’’.

Ms Watson says the All Together Kaiapoi team understood the pressure on contestable funds, but ‘‘it was hugely disappointing’’ not to receive funding for the Waitangi Day event which was started several years ago by Ngai Tahu’s Ben Brennan to commemorate the treaty.

In 2011, at the request of Robyn Wallace and Ngai Tuahuriri, Jackie ‘‘took up the challenge’’ to run the event, and it has been held every year since then except for last year because of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

‘‘It is a wonderful event and the only Waitangi Day commemoration in the Waimakariri District,’’ she says.

‘‘While All Together Kaiapoi is not an iwi organisation we have always partnered withNgai Tuahuriri for this event, with are presentative from the Runanga as the keynote speaker. Upoko of Ngai Tuahuriri, Rik Tau, started the tradition of sharing his wonderful knowledge of Kaiapoi and Ngai Tahu history with the gathered crowd on Waitangi Day.

‘‘His sons have continued that tradition.’’

Kaiapoi High School always provides a ‘‘very popular’’ hangi on the day, and the school principal uses the event to introduce the school’s head students who speak about the importance of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Kapa haka groups also perform at the event.

By SHELLEY TOPP