Walking focus

By DAVID HILL, Local Democracy Reporter

Footpaths . . . The Kaikoura District Council is preparing to invest in its footpaths. PHOTO: SUPPLIED BY KAIKOURA DISTRICT COUNCIL

After years of underinvestment, walking around the Kaikoura township is about to get smoother.

The Kaikoura District Council identified improving footpaths as a priority in its 2021/31 Long Term Plan, with work to begin in April 2023.

A working group was established last year to begin prioritising which footpaths needed some work.

‘‘Under-investment from previous years is apparent in the poor condition of our footpaths,’’ senior manager operations, Dave Clibbery said.

‘‘Cost saving efforts over many years have resulted in a substantial amount of chip seal or gravel paths, which were less expensive to construct, but have shorter lives.

‘‘These paths have now deteriorated to the point where replacement is required, and we are now attempting to tackle this backlog.’’

Mr Clibbery said the lack of investment had resulted in uneven surfaces, potholes and other hazards.

‘‘We see this as a priority to improve the quality of living for our elderly and less mobile residents.’’

The council voted in the Long Term Plan to increase its annual budget from $60,000 to $160,000 a year over nine years to address the backlog.

But with 43km of footpaths needing repair and replacement, Mr Clibbery says it is essential to identify areas and spend wisely.