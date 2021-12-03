Friday, 3 December 2021

Wartime service of animals honoured with memorial plaque in Rangiora

    ncn_banner.png

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. North Canterbury

    Wreaths laid at the foot of a plaque honouring the wartime service of animals. The plaque was...
    Wreaths laid at the foot of a plaque honouring the wartime service of animals. The plaque was unveiled at the Rangiora War Memorial Cenotaph last Friday. Photo: Katrina Templeton
    A plaque honouring the wartime service of animals has been unveiled at the Rangiora War Memorial Cenotaph.

    The granite plaque was unveiled by Waimakariri District Mayor, Dan Gordon and one of the organisers, Thereza Rosanowski, of Okuku, last Friday evening.

    It features a war horse, a camel, a donkey, a dog and a pigeon and is inscribed with the words: “Dedicated to all the animals that served in wars and conflicts. They died for our country. We honour and thank them”.

    Seven wreaths were laid, including one from the Rangiora RSA, the Rangiora RSA Women’s Section, the Rangiora Pony Club, NZ Service Animals and Memorials, NZ Veterinarians, the Waimakariri District Council and the Canterbury Regiment.

    At the end of the ceremony Rangiora pigeon owner Tony Hyde, helped brother and sister, Juliana Carter, aged seven, and Kelekolio Carter, aged five, of Okuku, release 40 pigeons while their sister, Haylley sang the National Anthem.

    It is believed honouring the war service of animals in this way is a first in New Zealand. A war horse, a donkey and a dog, plus Tony’s pigeons, were at the ceremony to represent them.

    Pigeons find their wings after being released during the service to honour the war service of...
    Pigeons find their wings after being released during the service to honour the war service of pigeons. Photo: Arthur Linnell
    Thereza says the event had been planned since 2015 and would not have happened without help from Ann Stewart and Clare Hammond plus the RSA national president, Barry Clark, Rangiora RSA president, Ian Thompson and the Waimakariri District Council.

    “It takes a community to organise something like this,” Thereza said.

    - By Shelley Topp

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter