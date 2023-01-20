Wheels and Wings

Flying in . . . Fernside recreational pilot, and CEO of the Recreational Aircraft Association of New Zealand, Scott James, prepares his Zenith 601XL two-seater microlight plane for the Oxford Wheels with Wings show. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The Oxford and Districts Lions Club (ODLC) and the Oxford Community Trust (OCT) are hosting the ‘Oxford Wheels with Wings’ on Sunday, January 22.

Covid restrictions and flooding last year delayed the running of a second show.

Located at Dave McPherson’s property on Browns Road, the show will run from 10am to 4pm, and is open to classic and vintage cars, motorcycles and recreational aircraft.

It will also be the finish of the Oxford scooter tour, a mini version of the famous Christchurch to Hokitika scooter fundraiser which will start at the Rangiora Racecourse and go through Loburn and Ashley Gorge before finishing on site.

Mr McPherson says they have a little off road course to challenge the riders and entertain the spectators for those brave enough to try it. The funds raised from the scooter drive will support Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Canterbury,” he says.

One of the many pilots flying in on the day will be Fernside recreational pilot , Scott James, aboard his two-seater microlight plane.

Mr James says the first show four years ago was a very busy time for the pilots and members of the Canterbury Recreational Aircraft Club (CRAC).

“We were very busy offering trial flights up until when the weather changed later in the afternoon, but everyone enjoyed the day and the flying.

“We had a big crew there handling the safety, the radio operations, the safe loading and unloading of people and the managing the tickets, it was a lot of fun.”

Mr McPherson says his small airstrip is perfectly sized to showcase all the different types of aircraft the CRAC members fly in with.

Final touch up . . . Keen Ford Mustang collector Bob Harris, of Oxford, wipes down one of eight cars he is hoping to have on show at the Oxford Wheels with Wings show on Sunday, January 22. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Bob Harris, of Oxford, has been collecting cars, especially Ford Mustangs, for over 40 years.

He started then with a 1968 notch back Mustang.

Years later, while travelling around Taranaki, he bought his second Mustang.

He acquired several more and at Wheels with Wings he will hopefully have all eight of his American cars on show, plus some others including ‘Stanley,’ his latest car, a restored Morris Minor.

“I’m not biased, I like all cars, American, European or Japanese,” he said.

Mr McPherson says the organisers are happy for any car owner to come and show off their pride and joy.

“So far we have attracted vintage and classic types plus a lot from the Mustang club. The Oxford Workingmen’s club now have a car section and they will be there to in force.’’

He also whispered there was another surprise in the wind. The funds raised from “Wheels with Wings” will be shared with The OCT and the ODLC to support the local community.