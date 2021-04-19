Winn the sheep dog a real winner

Gavin Frahm was thrilled with the efforts of his dog Winn, which enjoyed success at its first sheep dog trial event at the Oxford A&P Show on Saturday, April 3. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury sheep dog Winn is a winner on the paddock.

Competing in his first sheep dog trial event at the Oxford A&P Show on April 3, 22-month-old Winn was second overall, winning the maiden and district competitor trophies along the way.

Owner Gavin Frahm was surprised, but thrilled with the success.

"It was quite unexpected, but he did really well, especially as it was his first time out.

"That doesn’t happen very often, because it’s like your first day at school."

The result made Gavin and Winn the first winners of the new Oxford Collie Club Centennial Cup, which was presented for being the first-placed district competitor at the show.

The club donated the cup to the Oxford A&P Association after celebrating its centenary at its dog trials in January.