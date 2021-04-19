Monday, 19 April 2021

Winn the sheep dog a real winner

    ncn_banner.png

    By David Hill
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. North Canterbury

    Gavin Frahm was thrilled with the efforts of his dog Winn, which enjoyed success at its first...
    Gavin Frahm was thrilled with the efforts of his dog Winn, which enjoyed success at its first sheep dog trial event at the Oxford A&P Show on Saturday, April 3. Photo: Supplied
    Canterbury sheep dog Winn is a winner on the paddock.

    Competing in his first sheep dog trial event at the Oxford A&P Show on April 3, 22-month-old Winn was second overall, winning the maiden and district competitor trophies along the way.

    Owner Gavin Frahm was surprised, but thrilled with the success.

    "It was quite unexpected, but he did really well, especially as it was his first time out.

    "That doesn’t happen very often, because it’s like your first day at school."

    The result made Gavin and Winn the first winners of the new Oxford Collie Club Centennial Cup, which was presented for being the first-placed district competitor at the show.

    The club donated the cup to the Oxford A&P Association after celebrating its centenary at its dog trials in January.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter