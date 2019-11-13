Woman in court over alleged Kaiapoi stabbing

A 38-year old woman has been charged and will appear in court in relation to an alleged stabbing in Kaiapoi.

The incident happened at Peraki St just after noon on Tuesday.

A woman was taken into custody after the incident and was later charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A police spokeswoman said the woman was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday morning.

She said the victim was in a stable condition in hospital.

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.