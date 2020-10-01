Young workforce given big boost in Canterbury district

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black grubs Nassella tussock at Greta Valley. Photo: Supplied

The Mayoral Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) has been a huge success for local businesses and youth in the Hurunui district.

The Hurunui District Council successfully secured up to $500,000 of funding from central Government through the Ministry of Social Development, to build working relationships between local businesses and youths (aged between 18-24) who have been displaced from work due to Covid-19.

Council project leader Chris King says a major part of the success story so far, since starting mid-August, has been connecting with local farmers to help manage their Nassella Tussock control programmes.

The youths put in a good days work while gaining skills and confidence, and the farmers are getting assistance with a necessary, but time consuming, annual job.

King is grateful to the local businesses who responded positively to MTFJ, as placements have also been with Waghorn Builders, the Nor’ Wester Cafe, Bee Buzz Apiaries, White Lily Hairdressers, GVT Landlines and JP Morgan Contracting.

Local businesses receive funding from the grant to assist with work gear, help with travel, support in training, or anything else that makes the transition back into the workforce easier for the youths.

Mayor Marie Black recently had an afternoon on the hills in Greta Valley grubbing Nassella Tussock . The work took her back down memory lane to when she was a child in the Hurunui.

“This initiative is just wonderful. Wholesome work like this provides the foundation for these youths to put their best foot forward and prove to themselves and those they are working for, that they have skills and drive that will benefit our district,” she says.

There is still funding available for local businesses and youths.

Phone Chris King at the council for more information on 03 314 8816, or 027 808 7006.